Sophomore guard
6-3, 200
Minneapolis, Minnesota
Career numbers: 0.6 points and 0.9 rebounds in nine games.
Scouting report: McGrory was planning to redshirt as a true freshman walk-on, but he was thrust into action after 11 games due to injuries in the backcourt. He had four points and six rebounds in 21 minutes vs. UW-Green Bay but struggled in limited action once Big Ten Conference play began. McGrory turned down scholarship offers from five NCAA Division I programs — Brown, Drake, Furman, Maine and South Dakota State — to join the Badgers after a stellar career at Edina High School, where he is the all-time leading scorer with 2,126 career points. As a senior, McGrory averaged 26.3 points, 8.0 rebounds and 6.0 assists per game to earn All-Lake Conference honors for the fourth time in his career.
What’s your nickname? Walt, McG.
A movie is being made about this team. What actor plays your character? Nate Reuvers, because he knows me best.
Best singer on the team? Michael Ballard’s opera voice.
Worst dancer on the team? Brevin Pritzl.
In 20 years I’ll be … : Living the life.