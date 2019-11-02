Junior guard | 6-3, 205
Minneapolis
Career numbers: 0.5 points and 0.5 rebounds in 22 games.
Scouting report: McGrory appeared in 13 games last season, playing 31 minutes. He made his first career 3-pointer in a win over Savannah State and added another late in UW’s loss to Oregon in the NCAA tournament. He was planning to redshirt as a true freshman in 2017-18 but was thrust into action after 11 games due to injuries in the backcourt. McGrory, who earned Academic All-Big Ten honors last season, turned down scholarship offers from Brown, Drake, Furman, Maine and South Dakota State to join the Badgers as a walk-on. He scored 2,126 career points during his career at Edina High School.
If you could have dinner with anybody in the world, who would it be? Paul Fabritz.
Favorite TV show to binge? Seinfeld.
You’re invited to a 2-on-2 tournament and can pick one teammate to partner with. Who do you choose? Trevor Anderson.
Favorite restaurant on campus? Estacion Inka.
Other than basketball, what’s your favorite sport? Golf to play; football to watch.
On Twitter and Instagram: N/A, @waltmcgrory