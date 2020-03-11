Wall Street Journal: Putin has plan to be president for life

“It would be very disturbing to return to the situation of the mid-1980s,” Russian President Vladimir Putin said in January. “With the leaders of the state, one by one, staying in power until the end of their days.”

He was right at the time, but this week Putin nonetheless cleared the way to rule Russia past his 83rd birthday. No one anywhere is surprised.

On Tuesday, the rubber-stamp Duma approved a constitutional amendment that would allow the 67-year-old to run for two more six-year terms. The measure must be approved by a Russian court, but woe to the judge who finds it illegal. Then Russian voters will get their say in a referendum, but the Kremlin controls nearly all Russian media. This all but ensures that Putin, who has been prime minister or president for two decades, won’t have to step down in 2024 as he had promised.

The strongman has a reputation in some quarters as a master political tactician. It’s true that Russia punches above its weight internationally, from Venezuela to Syria and increasingly across Africa. Yet these costly interventions are often driven by a need to find foreign villains in order to shore up domestic political support as much as any grand geopolitical vision.

