Memphis veteran Omri Casspi enters this season with a distinction nobody wants — no player in the NBA right now has been in more regular-season games without playing in a single playoff contest.
Casspi has been in 552 games, none of them of the postseason variety, and that makes his playoff drought 17 games longer than Golden State’s DeMarcus Cousins.
But Casspi has made a career out of being patient; the first Israeli to play in the NBA remembers a time when few people thought he’d ever reach the league.
“If you believe in yourself,” Casspi said, “good things will happen.”