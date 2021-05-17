WAITING FOR JBJ

The injury to Yelich, as well as Lorenzo Cain's IL stint, led to Jackie Bradley Jr. (above) getting more playing time than either he or the team might have expected when Bradley signed a two-year contract with the Brewers during Spring Training.

Bradley has lived up to his billing as a highlight-reel outfielder but like much of the roster has yet to get going offensively, taking a .156 batting average and .510 OPS into the road trip.

By his own admission, Bradley is historically a slow starter — career .205 average in April/May — and while those numbers look gaudy compared to his current stat line, Stearns is confident that the former All-Star will return to form sooner rather than later.

"It’s been a struggle, clearly," Stearns said. "I think Jackie is working really hard to find the right timing to understand how they’re pitching him here. He’s seeing a lot of spin, clearly, and I think he understands that. I still think he’s going to get going. This is a good major league player who has a track record of contributing on both sides of the ball. I think he’s going to get going and I know he’s working hard to get there."