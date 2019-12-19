3. 2019 vs. No. 11 Michigan

Date and place: Sept. 21, 2019, Camp Randall Stadium

Performance: 23 carries, 203 yards, three touchdowns, long run of 72 yards; 1 catch, 5 yards

Result: Badgers win 35-14

Breakdown: The astounding thing about Taylor’s dominant showing against a talented Wolverines team? He didn’t play the second quarter, and was taken out early in the fourth.

After carrying for 51 yards on the Badgers’ first drive and busting through the line for a 72-yard touchdown late in the first quarter, Taylor was sidelined by cramps. Still, he came back in the second half and continued to pound the Michigan defense.

Taylor posted 34 more yards to set up a short score in the third quarter that put UW up 35-0, and he had 26 more yards on four carries before being taken out of the game in the fourth quarter.

He didn’t have a single negative-yard rush in the game, and he converted an early fourth-and-1 from the Badgers’ 34-yard line that set the tone for the rest of the game.

