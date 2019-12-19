5. 2019 vs. No. 18 Iowa

Date and place: Nov. 9, 2019, Camp Randall Stadium

Performance: 31 carries, 250 yards, long run of 42 yards; 1 catch, 8 yards

Result: Badgers win 24-22

Breakdown: Stunningly, a game in which Taylor didn’t score a touchdown needed to be included on this list.

Badgers legend Ron Dayne was at Camp Randall that day as the program honored the 20-year anniversary of the 1999 Rose Bowl team. Taylor and Dayne spoke on the sideline before the game, and Taylor proceeded to put on a Dayne-like performance. Taylor’s 250 yards were the most Iowa’s allowed to a single rusher since Dayne in 1999.

Taylor rushed seven times for 45 yards to set up a short touchdown pass just before halftime. His 36-yard run helped set up what became the winning field goal in the fourth quarter, and his 42-yard run on UW’s last possession helped ice the game for the Badgers. Iowa’s rushing defense entered the game allowing less than 100 yards per game.

