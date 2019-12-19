You are the owner of this article.
4. 2018 vs. Nebraska

Jonathan Taylor vs. Nebraska in 2018

Date and place: Oct. 6, 2018, Camp Randall Stadium

Performance: 23 carries, 221 yards, three touchdowns, long run of 88 yards

Result: Badgers win 41-24

Breakdown: Even after he torched them as a freshman, the Cornhuskers didn’t find a way to slow down Taylor.

He punched in a short touchdown midway through the second quarter to help Wisconsin build a 14-3 lead, and then he had 41 yards and a score on the Badgers’ opening drive of the third quarter. The Badgers were already comfortably in the lead when Taylor broke free on the longest rush of his career.

He took a handoff up the middle, ran through a tackle, stiff-armed a safety, and sprinted for an 88-yard score that nixed any chance Nebraska had to get back into the game.

Taylor didn’t post a negative-yard rush in the game, and was the leader of a 370-yard rushing effort against Nebraska that day.

