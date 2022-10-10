Vote now Oct 10, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 9 Game of the Week Vote for which Week 9 high school football game we should cover. You voted: Lakeside Lutheran at Madison Edgewood Evansville at McFarland Oregon at Sun Prairie West Vote View Results Back 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Most Popular Middleton restaurant going into Knoche's butcher shop Taigu, a Chinese restaurant in Middleton specializing in homemade hand-cut noodles, is going into Knoche's Old Fashioned Butcher Shop on Madison's Far West Side. Here's how to watch Friday's U.S. Senate debate between Ron Johnson and Mandela Barnes We've seen U.S. Sen. Ron Johnson and Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes duke it out in ads and on social media since August, but Friday will be the first time the U.S. Senate candidates participate together in a televised debate. Backup Wisconsin football quarterback announces intentions to transfer Wisconsin now holds only three healthy quarterbacks on its roster after the California native announced his intentions of entering the transfer portal. What Wisconsin football is saying to commits after Paul Chryst's firing Interim coach Jim Leonhard and his staff not only need to be there for current players after Paul Chryst's firing, they also quickly contacted the program's 2023 commits. Here are the details of Paul Chryst's buyout after being fired as Wisconsin football coach Athletic director Chris McIntosh confirmed the amount that fired Badgers football coach Paul Chryst will receive in liquidated damages. Document spells out Paul Chryst's buyout, includes ban on 'derogatory remarks' Paul Chryst signed off on the end of his tenure as Wisconsin football coach Monday with a separation agreement. Polzin: Jim Leonhard said in-season firings look 'bad.' Now he's at the center of one at Wisconsin The Badgers football coach said earlier this season that in-season coaching changes put "off the wrong message on what’s really important.” Here's his thoughts after replacing the fired Paul Chryst. How a traumatic wood shop accident didn't stop DeForest's Carter Morrison from making history Carter Morrison had four fingers amputated. That hasn't stopped him from setting a DeForest football record and inspiring others while becoming a playmaker. 7 frequent questions about Paul Chryst's firing answered From Paul Chryst's buyout to Wisconsin's football coaching search and booster involvement, here is what we learned after Chryst's firing. Longtime Madison city attorney Mike May dies May, 68, was remembered Monday for his love of all things Madison, sharp legal mind, dedication to family and sometimes biting sense of humor.