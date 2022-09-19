Vote now Sep 19, 2022 25 min ago 0 Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Copy article link Save Week 6 Game of the Week Vote for which Week 6 high school football game we should cover You voted: Monona Grove at DeForest Sun Prairie East at Oregon Madison Memorial at Verona Vote View Results Back 0 Comments Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy. Related to this story Vote for the Week 6 high school football game we should cover Vote now to help us decide which Week 6 high school football game we should cover.