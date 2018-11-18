The picturesque arts community of Paoli offers visitors a relaxing blend of culture and character. With its historic main street bisected by the Sugar River, Paoli combines a vibrant sophisticated gallery scene and an eclectic mix of unusual shops including dining options. Located just 4 miles south of Verona at the intersection of Wisconsin Highway 69 and County Highway PB, Paoli is an elegant and offbeat experience close to the city. Visit Dec. 1 for an old-fashioned Christmas that includes a Cookie Crawl and visits with Santa Claus. Visitwww.visitpaoli.com
for more information. Gallery exhibits varied artists, works For the past 31 years the Abel Contemporary Gallery has been building a reputation for one of the largest and most impressive collections of fine art and fine craft in the region, featuring more than 100 artists from throughout the United States. The 5,000-square-foot gallery exhibits artists with national reputations alongside the work of well-known local artists, hosting new exhibits every six to seven weeks. Currently located in a converted creamery at 6858 Paoli Road, the gallery will be relocating to Stoughton in March 2019. Visitabelcontemporary.com
or call 608-845-6600 for more information. Chickens promoted at CLUCK CLUCK the Chicken Store is an urban farm store, gallery and gift shop combining the fun of backyard chickens with fresh and local food. CLUCK sells supplies for small-scale chicken keeping like artisan-created coops, as well as original art and unusual gifts. CLUCK, located at 6904 Paoli Road, is one of a kind. Visitcluckthechickenstore.com
or call 608-848-1200 for more information. Designs offer variety at Zazen Located at 6896 Paoli Road, Zazen Gallery features contemporary furniture design by Richard Judd, an award-winning designer of custom furniture. There is also fine craft from a collection of American artists in a variety of mediums, including oil and watercolor paintings, kitchen-ready ceramics and fine jewelry. Visitrichardjudd.com
or call 608-845-9722 for more information. Couple offers vibrant creations Founded in 1988, John/Christine Design, a custom-design jewelry gallery, is a corroborative effort between husband and wife John and Christine Strobel. His creations range from organic and sensual, to bold and geometric, inspired by a combined intrigue of sculpture, architecture and nature. Gems and pearls are selected for vibrant and unusual color, as well as uniqueness of material. Stop in at 6858 Paoli Road to share the couple’s passion. Visitjohnchristinedesigns.com
or call 608-848-7477 for more information. Landmark Creamery makes cheese Landmark Creamery Provisions, located at 6895 Paoli Road, is bringing cheese back to Paoli. The two women behind Landmark Creamery have been making award-winning cheese for four years. Try Wisconsin and American cheese or choose from a selection of books and gifts. Enjoy hot coffee, a sweet pastry or a grilled cheese sandwich. Visitlandmarkcreamery.com
or call 608-848-1162 for more information. Sample craft beers The Hop Garden operates a Tap Room located on the Sugar River in Paoli, on the back side of the Old Mill at 6818 Canal St. The Tap Room, connected to the Paoli Mill Terrace & Park, features Hop Garden craft beers as well as a number of hand-picked craft beers brewed with Wisconsin hops. Other artisan beverages are also offered. Visitthehopgarden.net
or call 608-848-7666 for more information.
