The holiday season is State Street’s favorite time of year. Shop owners say there are few things better than welcoming friends and neighbors for gift shopping, to help them find a perfect gift for that special person. The 200 block of State Street has amazing places to shop – places locally owned with varied selections of gifts – and with great stories to share.
Kilwin’s Ice Cream
Kilwin’s on State Street opened in 2012 as an open confectionary kitchen and ice cream shop in Madison’s downtown shopping district. Curtis Diller, owner and manager, said he fell in love with the chocolate and ice cream Kilwin’s created. He wanted to bring a thriving business to his home town. Employing about 20 people all year long, Diller has spent the past six years making Kilwin’s a close friend and neighbor of the other downtown businesses. He works with the Overture Center, provides a cool stop year-round for people to get a quick treat, and sells amazing ice cream and chocolate. Location: 200 State St., Madison Website: www.kilwins.com/stores/kilwins-madison Phone: 608-661-4431 Email: madison@kilwins.com
Serrv
Celebrating its 70th anniversary this year, Serrv International was one of the first fair-trade organizations in the United States. The local nonprofit has been helping marginalized artisans trade their handcrafts for income since 1949, after World War II. It was a founding member of both the World Fair Trade Organization and the Fair Trade Federation. Today Servv employs and empowers almost 8,000 artisans and farmers in 24 countries. In it on the 200 block of State Street, shoppers can find gifts, home décor, fashion, and countless other beautiful hand-crafted treasures for home, friends and family. Location: 224 State St., Madison Website: www.serrv.org Phone: 608-251-2370
Little Luxuries
Opened in 1990, Little Luxuries has been a staple of downtown Madison’s landscape and community for almost three decades. Amy Moore has spent her time, from employee to owner, carefully selecting products from around the world including Wisconsin to bring a unique collection to a newly remodeled space. Fitting into the 200 block of State Street like a puzzle piece, Little Luxuries brings a classic shopping experience, complementary gift wrapping and specialized customer service to help customers find perfect gifts for friends and family. Location: 230 State St., Madison Website: littleluxuriesmadison.com Phone: 608-255-7372
Madison Museum of Contemporary Art store
Add pop and polish to entertaining and gift giving with artist-created items from the MMoCA Museum Store. Find fresh designs, handmade items and artful gifts. All sales support the museum’s free admission. Location: 227 State St., Madison Website: www.mmoca.org Phone: 608-257-0158