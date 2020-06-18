Yanna, Olivia

School: Mount Horeb High School
Future plans: Study engineering at the University of Minnesota-Twin Cities
Accomplishments: Summa cum laude Silver cord National honor society Mabel Barton scholarship Glen pretti memorial scholarship
Extracurriculars: Student council National honor society Soccer Basketball
Favorite quote: Happiness is found when you stop comparing yourself to other people
Favorite memory: Me and my friends were trying to go see a late night movie. We went to pick up my friend but we got stuck in her driveway because of snow. So then we decided to go to the movie anyway and one of the guys in the car called the movie theater and asked if they would throw in some extra previews so we could make it in time. It was the funniest phone call I’ve ever listened to, and when we arrived at the theater the ticket seller asked if we were the group that called and we said yes and she said we seemed like we were having fun.
Advice to future generations: Don’t try and act all cool for the upperclassmen because they’re not paying attention to what you’re doing. They’ll only appreciate and notice you when you just be yourself.
Parents' names: Tim and Alice Yanna