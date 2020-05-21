Wolf, Warrick

School: Richland Center High School
Future plans: Apprenticeship to become an Electrician
Accomplishments: Received a Scholar Athlete Award from The National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame, Honorable Mention for Football, 1st Team All Conference for Wrestling
Extracurriculars: Football(captain and QB), Wrestling(captain, state qualifier, & hit 100 wins) Baseball, National Honor Society Member, Science Club,
Favorite quote: I can do all through Christ who strengthens me
Favorite memory: Winning the Homecoming football game in 2019 after our school went many years without winning.
Advice to future generations: Time flies so make as many memories as possible
Parents' names: Crystal & Brandon Adams & Kenneth Wolf