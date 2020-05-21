{{featured_button_text}}
Wolf, Warrick

School: Richland Center High School

Future plans: Apprenticeship to become an Electrician

Accomplishments: Received a Scholar Athlete Award from The National Football Foundation and Hall of Fame, Honorable Mention for Football, 1st Team All Conference for Wrestling

Extracurriculars: Football(captain and QB), Wrestling(captain, state qualifier, & hit 100 wins) Baseball, National Honor Society Member, Science Club,

Favorite quote: I can do all through Christ who strengthens me

Favorite memory: Winning the Homecoming football game in 2019 after our school went many years without winning.

Advice to future generations: Time flies so make as many memories as possible

Parents' names: Crystal & Brandon Adams & Kenneth Wolf