School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Majoring in Biology at UW-Madison
Accomplishments: Summa Cum Laude graduate and recipient of Richard Robinson & Margaret M. Antes Scholarship and Evansville Community Theatre/Stagelights Drama Scholarship
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Extracurriculars: Varsity poms, track and golf. Founding member of the Evansville Environmental Club. Math Team, Science Olympiad, Freshmen Mentors and National Honor Society.
Parents' names: Amy and Christian Wilcox