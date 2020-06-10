{{featured_button_text}}

School: Evansville High School

Future plans: Majoring in Biology at UW-Madison

Accomplishments: Summa Cum Laude graduate and recipient of Richard Robinson & Margaret M. Antes Scholarship and Evansville Community Theatre/Stagelights Drama Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Varsity poms, track and golf. Founding member of the Evansville Environmental Club. Math Team, Science Olympiad, Freshmen Mentors and National Honor Society.

Parents' names: Amy and Christian Wilcox