School: Mount Horeb High School
Future plans: Attending Carroll University and majoring in nursing
Accomplishments: Summa Cum Laude, Earned Ten Varsity Letters, Outstanding Senior Athlete Award, Tri-Athlete Award, WIAA Scholar Athlete Award, Gymnast of the Year for Region 5, Captain for Volleyball and Gymnastic teams, All State Gymnast, Academic All-State Gymnast, Badger All-Conference Gymnast, Gymnastics All-Area Team, Selected for Wisconsin High School Senior Nationals Gymnastics Team, State Gymnastics Team Champion, Silver Cord, Girl Scout Gold Award, Iowa County HCE Scholarship, Matt McMahon Memorial Scholarship, David Koller Memorial Scholarship, Milt Bakken Memorial Scholarship, Mount Horeb Rotary Scholarship, WHSGA Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Gymnastics, Volleyball, Track and Field, National Honor Society, Badger Girls State, LINK, Student Rotarian, Girl Scouts, 4-H
Favorite quote: "Luck may sometimes help; work always helps."
Favorite memory: Being a varsity all-around gymnast all four years and winning state as a team my senior year.
Advice to future generations: "A good example is a great gift you give others."
Parents' names: Krisann Weier and Roger Weier