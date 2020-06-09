Wankerl, Noah

School: Sauk Prairie High School
Future plans: Attend UW-Whitewater to play tennis and pursue a business degree.
Accomplishments: High Honors, Dollars for Scholars Scholarship
Extracurriculars: 2019 WI State Doubles Tennis champion All conference in Cross Country
Favorite quote: "Don't cry because it's over, smile because it happened" by Dr. Seuss
Favorite memory: My Junior Tennis Team qualified for the national tournament in Orlando FL. and we got to play at the USTA National campus where a lot of college teams play and pro tennis players train.
Advice to future generations: Spend money wisely. Invest in your future.
Parents' names: Randy and Debi Wankerl