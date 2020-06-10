School: Marshall High School, Marshall WI
Future plans: Madison College Liberal Arts Transfer Program: Pre-Professional Health to Edgewood University
Accomplishments: Graduating Summa Cum Laude Technical Excellence Scholarship Marshall Volleyball: Cardinal Award Marshall Volleyball: 2 VAR letters Marshall Track: 1 VAR letter
Extracurriculars: President - Marshall Leos Club President - Marshall High Student Council HOSA Jazz Band Band Volleyball Track Athletic Excellence Pals
Favorite quote: “Love yourself instead of loving the idea of other people loving you”
Favorite memory: "Junior Prom when I was crowned QUEEN!!"
Advice to future generations: Work hard because it is so worth it in the end. Most importantly, value every single day in high school as best you can because when it is gone, you’ll miss it more than ever!
Parents' names: Charles and Marcia Virgil