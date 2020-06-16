School: Waunakee High School
Future plans: Attending Northern Michigan University to study nursing
Accomplishments: Northern Michigan University Academic Scholarship Waunakee High School Kokopelli Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Capital City Cougars Hockey - Co-Captain Waunakee Warriors Lacrosse - Co-Captain
Favorite quote: Two roads diverged in a wood and I - I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.
Favorite memory: Playing varsity hockey all 4 years of high school and playing in the state high school championships at the Alliant Energy Center 3 of the 4 years.
Advice to future generations: Work hard, play hard, and enjoy your high school years.
Parents' names: Kristen and Michael Thompson