School: Waunakee High School

Future plans: Attending Northern Michigan University to study nursing

Accomplishments: Northern Michigan University Academic Scholarship Waunakee High School Kokopelli Scholarship

Extracurriculars: Capital City Cougars Hockey - Co-Captain Waunakee Warriors Lacrosse - Co-Captain

Favorite quote: Two roads diverged in a wood and I - I took the one less traveled by, and that has made all the difference.

Favorite memory: Playing varsity hockey all 4 years of high school and playing in the state high school championships at the Alliant Energy Center 3 of the 4 years.

Advice to future generations: Work hard, play hard, and enjoy your high school years.

Parents' names: Kristen and Michael Thompson