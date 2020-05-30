Thennes, Jack

School: DeForest High School
Future plans: Attend UW La Crosse and play football.
Accomplishments: Starting right tackle for the DeForest High School Division 3 state champion football team.
Parents' names: Karla and Zach Thennes
