Strauss, Emily

School: Lake Mills High School

Future plans: I will be attending UW Platteville to major in Ag Business and playing soccer for the womens team.

Accomplishments: Honor roll 4 year Varsity Soccer Scholarships: Jefferson County Dairy Breakfast, Jefferson County Agribusiness, Watertown Agribusiness, FFA Alumni, Scott Skalitzsky Scholarship

Extracurriculars: 4 years Varsity Soccer Basketball FFA Officer GDU Soccer Indoor Soccer Be the Change Club

Favorite quote: Don't count the days, make the days count

Favorite memory: My favorite memory was winning regionals for soccer and advancing to sectional finals and realizing how close we became as a team.

Advice to future generations: Never give up and don't EVER slack on your grades and Freshman year counts A LOT.

Parents' names: Bruce and Tammy Strauss