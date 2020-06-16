{{featured_button_text}}

School: Mount Horeb High School

Future plans: Welding program at Madison College MATC

Accomplishments: Honor Roll

Extracurriculars: Game Club

Favorite quote: "You're only given a little spark of madness. You mustn't lose it." -- Robin Williams

Favorite memory: Staying up all night gaming with friends.

Advice to future generations: To All Future Gamers: Don't Pre-Order (look what happened with Anthem!)

Parents' names: Trixi Stamn