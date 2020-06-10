{{featured_button_text}}
Shanahan, Mackenzie

School: Sun Prairie High School

Future plans: Attending the School of Business at the University of Wisconsin-Madison.

Accomplishments: Four-time qualifier for DECA international competition, co-president of DECA chapter, co-captain of tennis team, and high academic honors.

Extracurriculars: DECA, Student Council, NHS, track & field, and tennis.

Advice to future generations: Approach every day with a positive attitude!

Parents' names: Mary and Jon Shanahan