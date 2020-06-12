Seymour, Liv

School: Monona Grove
Future plans: Studying psychology at UW Madison
Accomplishments: 3x girls state swim qualifier, swim captain, ski/snowboard club president
Extracurriculars: Swim, ski club, NHS, key club
Favorite quote: “Sometimes I’ll start a sentence and don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way.” - Michael Scott
Favorite memory: Going to state with some of my closest swim friends
Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school because it goes by really fast
Parents' names: Vicki and Scott Seymour