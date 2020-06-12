{{featured_button_text}}
Seymour, Liv

School: Monona Grove

Future plans: Studying psychology at UW Madison

Accomplishments: 3x girls state swim qualifier, swim captain, ski/snowboard club president

Extracurriculars: Swim, ski club, NHS, key club

Favorite quote: “Sometimes I’ll start a sentence and don’t even know where it’s going. I just hope I find it along the way.” - Michael Scott

Favorite memory: Going to state with some of my closest swim friends

Advice to future generations: Enjoy high school because it goes by really fast

Parents' names: Vicki and Scott Seymour