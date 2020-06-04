Seger, Carolyn

School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Major in Pre-Chiropractic
Parents' names: Angela L. Seger and John Seger
School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire Major in Pre-Chiropractic
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Parents' names: Angela L. Seger and John Seger