Schmidt, Chyann

School: Winona State University
Future plans: Looking for a Graduate Assistant career.
Accomplishments: Deans list every year
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Favorite memory: Each and every day spent with my fellow Athletic Training WSU seniors has been fun and memorable
Advice to future generations: Set a goal, aim for that goal, and make memories along the way.
Parents' names: Brian and Stephanie