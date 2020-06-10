Schmalz, Matthew

School: University of Wisconsin - Madison
Future plans: Looking for a career/job in the film or television production field.
Parents' names: Dan and Linda Schmalz
School: University of Wisconsin - Madison
Future plans: Looking for a career/job in the film or television production field.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Parents' names: Dan and Linda Schmalz