{{featured_button_text}}
Ross, Colleen

School: Monona Grove High School

Future plans: Attend UW - River Falls for PreVeterinary Medicine

Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Falcon Scholars Scholarship recipient to UW - River Falls

Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis, Orchestra, HOSA, Key Club, Dane County Youth Apprentice

Favorite quote: Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.

Parents' names: Tom & Jackie Ross