Ross, Colleen

School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend UW - River Falls for PreVeterinary Medicine
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Falcon Scholars Scholarship recipient to UW - River Falls
Extracurriculars: Varsity Tennis, Orchestra, HOSA, Key Club, Dane County Youth Apprentice
Favorite quote: Life moves pretty fast. If you don’t stop and look around once in awhile, you could miss it.
Parents' names: Tom & Jackie Ross