School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend UW-Madison
Accomplishments: UW Chancellor's Scholarship Mary Topper Memorial Scholarship MGHS Academic Award
Parents' names: Pam & Eddie Rivera
School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend UW-Madison
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Accomplishments: UW Chancellor's Scholarship Mary Topper Memorial Scholarship MGHS Academic Award
Parents' names: Pam & Eddie Rivera