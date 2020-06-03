{{featured_button_text}}
Pysher, Taralyn

School: Monona Grove High School

Future plans: Join the Air Force or attend Madison College.

Extracurriculars: Cross Country, Gymnastics, Track & Field, Swim, Show Choir, Musical, Model UN and Girl Scouts.

Favorite quote: "Don't let anyone pop your bubble"- Cookie (Camp HERO)

Favorite memory: The pep rallies for fall sports.

Advice to future generations: Work hard and join clubs and sports.

Parents' names: Timothy & Tammy