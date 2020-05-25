Pritzl, Emily

School: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Future plans: Received BBA in Marketing with a Spanish Minor and Communications certificate.
Parents' names: Greg and Julie Pritzl
School: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Future plans: Received BBA in Marketing with a Spanish Minor and Communications certificate.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Parents' names: Greg and Julie Pritzl