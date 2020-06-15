{{featured_button_text}}
Pitsch, Henry

School: West High School

Future plans: Henry will study at UW-Eau Claire in the fall, where he will also play baseball.

Accomplishments: National Honor Society Honor Roll

Extracurriculars: Varsity Baseball Soccer Cellist in the Orchestra Green Club

Favorite memory: Homecoming 2019

Advice to future generations: Seize the Moment

Parents' names: Mark Pitsch and Mary Skemp