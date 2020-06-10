{{featured_button_text}}

School: Edgewood High School

Future plans: Criminal Justice at Texas Christian University

Accomplishments: Honor Society Academic High Honors Peer Ministry Mentor Award Athletic Mentor Award Academic Achievement Scholarship TCU Honor College TCU

Extracurriculars: Key Club Band / Percussion Link Crew Dominican Preaching Team Varsity Track Inclusion Club

Favorite quote: In a world where you can be anything, be kind.

Favorite memory: Late night track meets at UW whitewater and ha g outs with friends at Collectivo

Advice to future generations: Stay humble and always give 100%

Parents' names: Karen and Brian Natoli