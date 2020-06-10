School: Edgewood High School
Future plans: Criminal Justice at Texas Christian University
Accomplishments: Honor Society Academic High Honors Peer Ministry Mentor Award Athletic Mentor Award Academic Achievement Scholarship TCU Honor College TCU
Extracurriculars: Key Club Band / Percussion Link Crew Dominican Preaching Team Varsity Track Inclusion Club
Favorite quote: In a world where you can be anything, be kind.
Favorite memory: Late night track meets at UW whitewater and ha g outs with friends at Collectivo
Advice to future generations: Stay humble and always give 100%
Parents' names: Karen and Brian Natoli