Miller, Claudia

School: Sauk Prairie High School
Future plans: Attend UW Madison major in Nursing/Pre PA
Accomplishments: Badger Girl State, High Honors, 12 Sport Athlete, Secretary of NHS, Organized local charity event, Silver Cord Volunteerism, 3 week long Mission Trips to Joplin, MO.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism
Enjoy more articles from Madison's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access
Extracurriculars: Volleyball, Basketball, Soccer, NHS
Parents' names: Brad and Deb Miller