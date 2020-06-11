School: Evansville High School
Future plans: My plans are to further my education at UW PLatteville in the AgriScience field. I would like to have a career in either animal nutrition or genetics and I would love to continue my involvement in my family farm and apply what I've learned to help us grow into the next generation.
Accomplishments: Suma Cum Laude Graduation Honors, 2 year Academic Letter Honors, Presidential Award for Academic Excellence, UW Platteville Merit Scholarship, Rock Energy Cooperative Scholarship, Rock County Agricultural Foundation Scholarship, Richard & Margaret Antes Scholarship, FFA Alumni Scholarship
Extracurriculars: Showing cattle, FFA member and Chapter Officer, FFA Parliamentary Procedure Team, FFA Livestock Judging Team, FFA Meat Judging Team, 4-H member for 10 years. Evansville High School Basketball, Midwest Wildcat AAU Basketball, Evansville High School Swimming.
Favorite memory: Making new friends & memories at cattle shows.
Advice to future generations: If I've learned anything during senior year, it's that no matter what's going on in the world, or what disaster there may be, the world keeps turning with or without you. It is important to remember that this, like all bad things that may have happened before, will pass; with each new sunrise there is a new day full of new hope and new opportunities.
Parents' names: Lori & Dan Miller