School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attend Miami of Ohio to study Physics & Computer Science.
Extracurriculars: MG Bowling Team
Favorite quote: The comeback is always greater than the setback.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
×
You have run out of free articles. You can support our newsroom by joining at our lowest rate!
Thanks for being a subscriber.
Sorry, your subscription does not include this content.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
×
Thanks for visiting!
Please sign up or log in to view more. No credit card required.
Favorite memory: Fun times with friends.
Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time in school, but never get behind on schoolwork.
Parents' names: Kevin & Tina Metcalfe