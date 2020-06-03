{{featured_button_text}}

School: Monona Grove High School

Future plans: Attend Miami of Ohio to study Physics & Computer Science.

Extracurriculars: MG Bowling Team

Favorite quote: The comeback is always greater than the setback.

Favorite memory: Fun times with friends.

Advice to future generations: Enjoy your time in school, but never get behind on schoolwork.

Parents' names: Kevin & Tina Metcalfe