School: Jones College Prep School
Future plans: Attend Georgetown University in the fall, working toward a law degree with a minor in journalism.
Accomplishments: 2017 and 2018 scholarships from the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club, High Honor Roll and Eagle Honor roll at Jones College Prep,Excellent Achievement award from the McCormick Foundation, National Merit Commended Award
Extracurriculars: Drama Club - performed in six theatrical productions, Green Team - assisted in organizing and cleanup of public beaches for four years, Lead Editor on Jones LitMag - edited and selected submissions for publication, Co-President of the Computer Science Honor Society Staff on Jones College Prep school newspaper, Best Buddies Organization - peer buddy in Jones 's Special Ed program.
Favorite quote: "Don't you dream impossible things"
Favorite memory: When my grandpa flipped a Blizzard upside at Dairy Queen to show how it stayed intact and it didn't.
Advice to future generations: Always be kind to yourself and forgive yourself.
Parents' names: Kathy Morehead McLeod