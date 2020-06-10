School: Jones College Pre
Future plans: Attend Georgetown University in the fall, working toward a law degree with a minor in journalism.
Accomplishments: 2017 and 2018 scholarships from the Neighborhood Boys and Girls Club. High Honor Roll and Eagle Honor roll at Jones College Prep Excellent Achievement award from the McCormick Foundation National Merit Commended Award
Extracurriculars: Drama Club - performed in six theatrical productions Green Team - assisted in organizing and cleanup of public beaches for four years Lead Editor on Jones LitMag - edited and selected submissions for publication Co-President of the Computer Science Honor Society Staff on Jones College Prep school newspaper Best Buddies Organization - peer buddy in Jones's Special Ed program
Favorite quote: "The reading of a poem should be an experience. Its writing must be all the more so" - Wallace Stevens as quoted by Reginald Shepherd in his "Why I Write" essay on Poets.org
Favorite memory: Road trips across the USA
Advice to future generations: Have fun, be a good person, learn and think - in other words build a lasting foundation for yourself.
Parents' names: Kathy Morehead McLeod