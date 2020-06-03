School: Monona Grove High School
Future plans: Attending UW La Crosse for Elementary Education with a minor in Science Education
Accomplishments: National Honors Society Scholarship from Monona Grove Education Association
Extracurriculars: Spanish Club
Favorite memory: Going to state for football and playing in the band for half time
Advice to future generations: Don't procrastinate on work....it will backfire
Parents' names: John and Elizabeth Marshall