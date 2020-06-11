Manoharan, Meera

School: James Madison Memorial High School
Future plans: Engineering in UW Madison
Accomplishments: Honors Graduate, Semifinalist National merit scholarship, 2019 Scholarship recipient from UW college of engineering
Extracurriculars: Indian classical dance Piano Tennis
Favorite quote: The answer is always no when not requested
Favorite memory: Tennis regionals champion
Advice to future generations: Look ahead not back
Parents' names: Mano Mohanram