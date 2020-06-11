{{featured_button_text}}
Manoharan, Meera

School: James Madison Memorial High School

Future plans: Engineering in UW Madison

Accomplishments: Honors Graduate, Semifinalist National merit scholarship, 2019 Scholarship recipient from UW college of engineering

Extracurriculars: Indian classical dance Piano Tennis

Favorite quote: The answer is always no when not requested

Favorite memory: Tennis regionals champion

Advice to future generations: Look ahead not back

Parents' names: Mano Mohanram