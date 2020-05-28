Maahs, Tyler

School: McFarland High School
Accomplishments: Tyler earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Extracurriculars: Played on McFarland High School and Rush Wisconsin Soccer Teams.
Favorite memory: Scuba diving at Florida Sea Base.
Parents' names: Dan & Cindy
School: McFarland High School
Accomplishments: Tyler earned the rank of Eagle Scout.
Extracurriculars: Played on McFarland High School and Rush Wisconsin Soccer Teams.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Favorite memory: Scuba diving at Florida Sea Base.
Parents' names: Dan & Cindy