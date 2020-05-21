Louis, Dayne

School: Wisconsin Heights High School
Future plans: Plans the attend MATC in the fall. He will major in exercise science, with a minor in graphic arts. He also intends to continue his baseball career while attending MATC.
Accomplishments: Under Armor baseball Great Lakes All Regional Team. Was a member of a men’s chorus group that took first at state in 2019. He also had a duet and another group piece going to state this year but was cancelled due to the covid 19 pandemic.
Extracurriculars: Basketball(3 years), Baseball(4 years), choir(4 years) Vacation Bible school group leader
Parents' names: Bret and Carrie Louis