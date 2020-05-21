Lord, Lexi

School: Waunakee Community High School
Future plans: Attending University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a nursing major.
Accomplishments: CAPP Honors Scholarship, Waunakee Wrestlebackers Scholarship, Todd Micholic Scholar Athlete Award 2016-2020
Extracurriculars: Soccer player, wrestling team manager, Pay it Forward club member, HOSA club member, Relay for Life club member, FCA club member
Favorite memory: Cheering on our boys at the state football game our senior year.
Parents' names: Kevin Lord and Shyanne Cushman