Lord, Lexi

School: Waunakee Community High School

Future plans: Attending University of Wisconsin-Oshkosh as a nursing major.

Accomplishments: CAPP Honors Scholarship, Waunakee Wrestlebackers Scholarship, Todd Micholic Scholar Athlete Award 2016-2020

Extracurriculars: Soccer player, wrestling team manager, Pay it Forward club member, HOSA club member, Relay for Life club member, FCA club member

Favorite memory: Cheering on our boys at the state football game our senior year.

Parents' names: Kevin Lord and Shyanne Cushman