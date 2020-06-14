{{featured_button_text}}
Krainyk, Erick

School: Evansville High School

Future plans: Erick will continue his further education at Edgewood college pursuing a nursing degree

Accomplishments: Erick has completed his C.N.A. Certificate. He has also dedicated time to volunteer his time around school.

Extracurriculars: Erick enjoys the following soccer, school choir, school musicals

Favorite quote: "..."

Favorite memory: The greatest memory is his last role in the school musical at Evansville High School.

Parents' names: Bohdan Krainyk and Ann Frank