Krainyk, Erick

School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Erick will continue his further education at Edgewood college pursuing a nursing degree
Accomplishments: Erick has completed his C.N.A. Certificate. He has also dedicated time to volunteer his time around school.
Extracurriculars: Erick enjoys the following soccer, school choir, school musicals
Favorite memory: The greatest memory is his last role in the school musical at Evansville High School.
Parents' names: Bohdan Krainyk and Ann Frank