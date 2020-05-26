Koston, Alyssa

School: Wisconsin Academy
Future plans: Attend Aveda Institute to become a licensed Esthetician
Accomplishments: Awarded the 2020 Initiative Scholarship from the Herb Kohl Foundation
Extracurriculars: Student Council President
Favorite quote: Never regret a day in your life. Good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons and the best days give memories.
Advice to future generations: Take each day, live it to the fullest, and enjoy the little moments, because those are the ones that give the biggest memories.
Parents' names: Steve and Barb Koston