{{featured_button_text}}
Koston, Alyssa

School: Wisconsin Academy

Future plans: Attend Aveda Institute to become a licensed Esthetician

Accomplishments: Awarded the 2020 Initiative Scholarship from the Herb Kohl Foundation

Extracurriculars: Student Council President

Favorite quote: Never regret a day in your life. Good days give happiness, bad days give experience, worst days give lessons and the best days give memories.

Advice to future generations: Take each day, live it to the fullest, and enjoy the little moments, because those are the ones that give the biggest memories.

Parents' names: Steve and Barb Koston