School: Madison West High School
Future plans: Attending the University of Wisconsin - Madison
Accomplishments: National Honor Society, Spanish Honor Society
Extracurriculars: DECA, Swim Team, LaCrosse, Youth Apprenticeship, Peer Tutoring, Honor Guard, Environmental Clean Up Club
Favorite memory: Friday Night Football Games
Parents' names: Steve & Katie Klodd