School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Attend Madison College, Hospitality Management and become a Flight Attendant.
Extracurriculars: Golf, Cheerleading
Parents' names: Robert and Jamie Kessenich
School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Attend Madison College, Hospitality Management and become a Flight Attendant.
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Extracurriculars: Golf, Cheerleading
Parents' names: Robert and Jamie Kessenich