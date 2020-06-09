Kenyon, Sarah

School: Sauk Prairie High School
Future plans: Sarah is enrolled at Edgewood College to become a registered nurse. She is currently employed at Maplewood Nursing Home in Prairie du Sac as a C.N.A.
Accomplishments: Sarah received her C.N.A. license as a junior in high school, which is an accomplishment in itself.
Favorite quote: I love working with the elderly people at Maplewood. I don't look at this as a job, but a lifelong experience. I have learned so many things from the patients, love their stories and they make my day.
Favorite memory: My baptism at Devils Lake in Baraboo, WI along with my sister, a couple of years ago. I felt so renewed and blessed.
Advice to future generations: Put God and family first as well as hard work. Always give 100% in all you do.
Parents' names: Christine and Micheal Kenyon