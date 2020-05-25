Keip, Jason

School: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Future plans: Received his BBA degree in Finance and will start working at The Employer Group in Verona
Accomplishments: Deans list and Honors
Parents' names: Larry and Kristi Keip
School: University of Wisconsin-Eau Claire
Future plans: Received his BBA degree in Finance and will start working at The Employer Group in Verona
In these challenging times, our local businesses need your support. Find out how to get food, goods, services and more from those remaining open.
Please call 800-362-8333 to upgrade your subscription.
Accomplishments: Deans list and Honors
Parents' names: Larry and Kristi Keip