School: Evansville High School
Future plans: Attend UW River Falls for Agri-science
Accomplishments: Captain of Varsity Soccer Team, Three year athletic letter winner in Soccer
Extracurriculars: Coach middle school club soccer, play club soccer, play high school soccer, work part-time as farm hand, work part time in landscaping
Parents' names: Kristi & Chris Jones